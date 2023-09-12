尼日利亞貨幣兌換運營商協會呼籲數字自治

城市生活

By羅伯特·安德魯

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to grant Bureaux De Change (BDCs) digital autonomy to achieve exchange rate convergence. ABCON President, Dr. Aminu Gwadabe, released a report urging the apex bank to provide a no objection approval for BDCs to fully transition to digital operations.

Granting digital autonomy to BDCs is expected to bring about exchange rate convergence, minimize market volatility, and stimulate economic growth. ABCON has a track record of achieving rate convergence in the past, including in 2006, 2009, and from 2018 to 2020, prior to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Dr. Gwadabe, allowing operators digital autonomy would facilitate true market rate discovery, enable the implementation of the Federal Government’s harmonized foreign exchange rate policies, and support effective monitoring of BDC transactions for compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements.

ABCON has been proactive in embracing technology and has made significant investments in IT research, development, and implementation of various digital solutions since 2016. BDC operators now have transaction monitoring systems in place, equipped with IT office facilities and internet connections. They record their transactions on Amazon Web Service (AWS) online in real-time and extract daily reports for return submission. Additionally, operators have integrated with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) and Bank Verification Number (BVN) verification platforms.

These digital reforms not only enhance operational efficiency but also contribute to the overall development and modernization of the BDC sector. ABCON’s request for digital autonomy aligns with the CBN’s planned reforms for BDCs, emphasizing the need for compliance with technological advancements.

來源：
– ABCON 報告
– Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria

By 羅伯特·安德魯

