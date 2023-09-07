城市生活

Abbott to Acquire Bigfoot Biomedical, Expanding Innovation in Diabetes Care

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Abbott, a leading medical device company, has announced its plans to acquire Bigfoot Biomedical, a company specializing in diabetes care technology. The acquisition comes after years of collaboration between the two companies and aims to further accelerate innovation in the field of diabetes management.

Bigfoot Biomedical, founded in 2014, offers a “smart” insulin pen cap that collects data from a user’s continuous glucose monitor (CGM) to help them calculate the right insulin dose. The company’s insulin management system, called Bigfoot Unity, turns diabetes data into clear dosing recommendations displayed on the insulin pen cap. This system is designed to be paired with Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 2 CGM, providing users with personalized and accurate insulin management.

The collaboration between Bigfoot and Abbott began in 2017, with the integration of the FreeStyle Libre CGM and the Bigfoot Unity system receiving FDA clearance in 2021. The acquisition of Bigfoot by Abbott will allow for further innovation and the wider availability of the Bigfoot Unity system to diabetes patients.

Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre CGM is widely used and known for its affordability. By acquiring Bigfoot Biomedical, Abbott aims to expand its presence in diabetes care and develop connected solutions that make living with diabetes easier. The acquisition will bring together two leaders in different areas of diabetes care, CGM and insulin dosing support, to create more personalized and precise diabetes management tools.

The planned acquisition has been viewed as a logical next step for both companies. Bigfoot will benefit from Abbott’s scale and resources to reach more diabetes patients, while Abbott will extend the capabilities of its FreeStyle Libre device and provide patients with actionable insights.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year, further driving innovation in the diabetes care space.

