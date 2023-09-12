城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Apple’s History of Connector Changes: From Lightning to USB-C

By加布里埃爾博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple’s History of Connector Changes: From Lightning to USB-C

Apple’s decision to adopt USB-C on its iPhones, which means saying goodbye to the Lightning port, has left many iPhone users in need of new cables. Over the years, Apple has made several connector changes to its devices, forcing users to purchase new cables, adapters, and accessories.

The transition from the 30-pin Dock Connector to the Lightning port in 2012 was a significant change for iPhone users. Many had to replace their old 30-pin cables with Lightning cables. Then, in 2016, the removal of the headphone jack necessitated the purchase of Lightning to 3.5mm adapters or new headphones.

But connector changes are nothing new for Apple. Starting with the 1998 iMac, Apple replaced its Apple Desktop Bus (ADB) connector with USB-A, enabling interoperability with PC peripherals and making accessories hot-swappable. However, this change required users to buy new cables and adapters.

Another significant connector change was the introduction of FireWire in 1999. Apple replaced SCSI connections with FireWire, which required users to purchase new FireWire cables for different devices. Users who still wanted to use their old SCSI devices had to buy adapters.

Apple’s adoption of USB-C for its MacBooks and iPads before iPhones once again forces users to replace their existing cables with new USB-C ones. For Android users, this may not be a problem as they might already have USB-C cables. However, iPhone users will need to purchase new cables to comply with European regulations.

Apple’s history of connector changes demonstrates its willingness to embrace new technologies, but it also means that users often have to invest in new cables and accessories to keep up with the changes. Regardless, Apple’s choice to transition to USB-C on its iPhones marks a new chapter in its connector evolution.

Source: Umar Shakir, The Verge

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論