城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Introducing the BMW M 1000 RR: A New Level of Performance

By羅伯特·安德魯

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Introducing the BMW M 1000 RR: A New Level of Performance

The BMW S 1000 RR has long been considered a shining star in the world of supersport bikes, setting the benchmark for contemporary performance. However, BMW has now taken things to a whole new level with the introduction of the M 1000 RR. This impressive machine proves that there is always room for improvement, even when you’re at the top of your game.

The M 1000 RR comes with some noteworthy enhancements, making it stand out above its predecessor. However, these enhancements do come with a hefty price tag, making the M 1000 RR one of the most expensive production motorcycles on the market today. In Malaysia, it commands a significant RM 289,500, while in the US, the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) is $37,990.

One of the standout features of the M 1000 RR is the M Competition Package, which offers remarkable upgrades for enthusiasts. This package includes an anodized aluminum swing arm, M Brake and Clutch Levers, Brake Lever Guard, M Endurance Chain, and M Rider Footrest. The M Carbon wheels not only enhance the bike’s style but also reduce unsprung weight, resulting in improved handling and responsiveness on the road or track.

Underneath its impressive exterior, the BMW M 1000 RR boasts a formidable chassis design, finely tuned for the demands of the racetrack. It is powered by a 999cc, liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder four-stroke engine, protected by the M Engine Protector for added durability. The engine features BMW’s ShiftCam technology, offering variable intake camshaft control. This technology optimizes performance across various RPM ranges, delivering an impressive 212 horsepower at 15,000 rpm and 79 pound-feet of torque at 11,000 rpm.

In terms of technology, the M 1000 RR comes equipped with a large 6.5-inch TFT display and an OBD interface for the standard M GPS-Laptrigger. Furthermore, riders have the option to customize their bike with a selection of optional accessories, including different windshields, the M Datalogger, and the M Cover Kit.

The BMW M 1000 RR continues to impress not only with its performance but also with its iconic color scheme of Light White, Racing Blue Metallic, and Racing Red. With its remarkable enhancements, this supersport bike raises the bar and sets a new standard in high-performance motorcycles.

來源：

– BMW M 1000 RR Official Website
– Motorbike Magazine

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論