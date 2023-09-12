The iPhone 15 party is just around the corner and you are cordially invited! It’s that time of year again when Apple announces their newest lineup of iPhones, and this year it’s the iPhone 15. The event, called “Wonderlust”, is scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 10:00 AM (PST). The pre-order date is set for Friday, September 15, 2023, at 05:00 AM (PDT), and the official launch date is Friday, September 22, 2023.

According to multiple sources, there are rumors that the production of the iPhone 15 might shift from China to India. While this is not confirmed, many are excited about the possibility of a change in travel destination for the launch. Whether we’re coming from China or India, it’s important to have our passports ready and ensure that we have all our travel documents and itineraries in order.

Looking back at the success of the iPhone 14 USA Pre-Order Thread, with over 25,000 posts, 1 million views, and 1,500 total votes, it’s clear that the excitement for new iPhones is unmatched. Will we be able to break another record this year? Only time will tell.

As the launch approaches, tracking our orders becomes essential. Once the orders start moving to the “Preparing for Shipment” stage, we can expect to see movement over the weekend. This is when we can start tracking our packages using the tracking number provided. UPS is one of the shipping carriers for Apple, and their website allows us to track our iPhone shipments. It’s important to have our invoice with the serial number, which can be found on the Apple website.

One of the most anticipated scans during the shipping process is the “Import Scan” in Louisville, Kentucky. This scan indicates that the shipment has cleared import procedures in the receiving country and guarantees that the iPhone will arrive the next day. It’s the last milestone before we finally get our hands on the new iPhones.

So, get ready for the iPhone 15 launch! Make sure your passport is up to date, track your order, and get ready to welcome the newest addition to the Apple family.

