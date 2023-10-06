城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

西蘭迪亞：地球的第八大陸及其迷人的地質歷史

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
西蘭迪亞：地球的第八大陸及其迷人的地質歷史

Zealandia, also known as Te Riu-a-Māui or Tasmantis, is a continent located beneath the South Pacific, approximately 3,500 feet below the ocean surface. Geologists recently completed an exhaustive mapping project, utilizing data from ocean-floor rock samples, to create a detailed map of Zealandia’s 2 million square mile landmass. This newly refined map provides insights into Zealandia’s unique geological history.

Previously, Zealandia was thought to have formed around 550 million years ago when the supercontinent Gondwana started to fragment. Around 83 million years ago, Zealandia slowly separated from Australia and Antarctica, gradually becoming submerged beneath the ocean. The recent mapping efforts reveal that Zealandia was once much larger, comparable in size to Australia. Over time, it has been mostly swallowed by the ocean, with only 6% remaining above sea level to form New Zealand and its surrounding islands.

Remarkably, a study conducted in 2021 suggests that Zealandia could be even older than previously believed, dating back around 1 billion years. This would make Zealandia the oldest continent on Earth. The study’s findings indicate that the oldest rocks on Zealandia are approximately 1 billion years old.

The discovery of Zealandia can be traced back to Dutch sailor Abel Tasman’s voyage in 1642, which provided the first clues about the existence of an eighth continent in the Southern Hemisphere. However, it wasn’t until the 1990s that scientists began seriously considering the possibility of a submerged continent in the Pacific Ocean.

In 1995, American geophysicist Bruce Luyendyk coined the name “Zealandia” to encompass New Zealand, the Chatham Rise, Campbell Plateau, and Lord Howe Rise. These regions collectively define Zealandia.

Zealandia’s vast size is notable, with a total area of approximately 4,900,000 square kilometers (1,900,000 square miles). If classified as a microcontinent, Zealandia would be the largest in the world, surpassing Madagascar and even rivaling the size of Australia.

In conclusion, Zealandia’s meticulous mapping has shed light on its captivating geological past. This submerged continent, with its rich history and intriguing origins, continues to pique the curiosity of scientists and researchers worldwide.

來源：
– [來源 1]
– [來源 2]

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

生物化學和有機化學在理解生命中的重要性

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

天文學家研究 TRAPPIST-1 b 以了解系外行星的觀測結果

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

美國太空總署的心靈任務準備研究富含金屬的小行星

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

生物化學和有機化學在理解生命中的重要性

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

天文學家研究 TRAPPIST-1 b 以了解系外行星的觀測結果

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署的心靈任務準備研究富含金屬的小行星

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

科學家發現來自脈衝星的最高強度伽馬射線

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論