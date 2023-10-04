城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

中國發射巡天飛船加強天文學研究工作

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
中國發射巡天飛船加強天文學研究工作

China is gearing up for a significant project that will bolster its astronomical research efforts and strengthen the utilization of its space station complex. The spacecraft, known as Xuntian, is set to be launched in the near future. Also referred to as the Chinese Survey Space Telescope or the Chinese Space Station Telescope (CSST), Xuntian will co-orbit alongside China’s Tiangong space station.

With a sizable two-meter diameter primary mirror, Xuntian is expected to surpass NASA’s renowned Hubble Space Telescope. Its close proximity to the Chinese space station will allow for periodic maintenance by Chinese astronauts. The Xuntian telescope has a projected mission lifespan of 10 years, but it may be extendable.

Engineered to capture high-definition panoramic views of the universe, Xuntian will have a spatial resolution comparable to that of the Hubble Space Telescope. However, Xuntian’s observational capacity will far exceed Hubble’s, boasting a field of view over 300 times larger.

The chief designer of the China manned space program, Zhou Jianping, describes Xuntian as the most important scientific project since the launch of China’s space station program. It is highly anticipated by the Chinese astronomical community and represents state-of-the-art technology in astronomy.

Equipped with five observation instruments, including the Xuntian module, the terahertz module, the multichannel imager, the integral field spectrograph, and the extrasolar planetary imaging coronagraph, Xuntian will greatly enhance China’s capabilities in exploring the cosmos.

In conclusion, the upcoming launch of the Xuntian spacecraft signifies China’s dedication to advancing its presence in space exploration and astronomical research. With its superior observational capacity and state-of-the-art technology, Xuntian is poised to contribute significantly to our understanding of the universe.

來源：
– 太空網

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

新的人工智慧驅動的地震預報在試驗中顯示出希望

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

較小的 CRISPR 基因編輯工具有望治療遺傳性疾病

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

對於鹹水中的淡水昆蟲來說，持續的新陳代謝可能會付出高昂的代價

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

新的人工智慧驅動的地震預報在試驗中顯示出希望

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

較小的 CRISPR 基因編輯工具有望治療遺傳性疾病

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

對於鹹水中的淡水昆蟲來說，持續的新陳代謝可能會付出高昂的代價

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

皇家泰瑞爾博物館展示罕見的三角龍頭骨

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論