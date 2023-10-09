城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

野生植物基因轉移之謎可能為基因改造作物提供線索

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
野生植物基因轉移之謎可能為基因改造作物提供線索

Scientists have long been puzzled about how genetic transfers occur naturally in wild plants, similar to the processes involved in genetically modified (GM) crops. A recent study aims to shed light on this mystery. The conventional “tree of life” metaphor, depicting the evolutionary relationships between organisms, is now being challenged. Some species do not evolve independently, but rather have connections among branches, resembling a tangled web rather than a tree. This is especially true for bacteria, where genetic information moves between branches, causing cross-connections.

Horizontal gene transfer (HGT) is the process by which genetic material, like genes, is shared between organisms outside of traditional parent-to-offspring reproduction. HGT facilitates the rapid spread of traits, such as antibiotic resistance in bacteria. Initially, scientists believed this phenomenon was restricted to microbes, but it has since been observed in a wide range of plants, animals, and fungi.

Grasses, including crops like rice, wheat, and maize, are among the most important plant groups. Horizontal gene transfer has been found to occur between grass species, both wild and cultivated. While the genetic transfers can be identified through their imprints in the genomes, the specific mechanism and frequency of these transfers have remained unknown.

The recent study focused on Alloteropsis semialata, a tropical grass species, to estimate the frequency of gene transfers. By sequencing several genomes and analyzing the evolutionary history of each gene, the researchers discovered that a foreign gene was incorporated into the species approximately every 35,000 years. However, this is likely an underestimate, as many transferred genes without advantages are lost and not easily detected.

The genes that are retained from transfers tend to provide recipients with evolutionary advantages, such as disease resistance, stress tolerance, and increased energy production. These genes may have been optimized in the donor species’ genomes over millions of years, and horizontal gene transfer allows the recipient to benefit without a long refinement process.

The study suggests that horizontal gene transfer occurs more frequently than previously thought. It raises questions about how genes are moving between distantly related species. The researchers propose a mechanism called reproductive contamination, which resembles some methods used in developing GM crops. Further experiments will be conducted to test this hypothesis and potentially provide valuable insights into the natural processes that underlie genetic transfers.

In conclusion, understanding genetic transfers in wild plants may hold significant implications for the study of genetically modified crops. It may offer a new perspective on the similarities between natural processes and GM technology. Further research is needed to unravel the mechanisms and explore the impact of these transfers on plant evolution and adaptation.

來源：
– New Phytologist (study source; publication)
– Shutterstock（圖片來源）

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

美國太空總署羅馬太空望遠鏡任務為數據洪流做好準備

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

美國太空總署將發射 Psyche 太空船來調查充滿金屬的小行星

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

歐幾里德太空天文台克服最初的挑戰，捕捉到令人著迷的影像

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

美國太空總署羅馬太空望遠鏡任務為數據洪流做好準備

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署將發射 Psyche 太空船來調查充滿金屬的小行星

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

歐幾里德太空天文台克服最初的挑戰，捕捉到令人著迷的影像

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

研究人員首次對乳酸菌進行全面比較分析

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論