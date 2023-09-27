城市生活

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
隕石：地球上隱藏的有價值材料的來源

Meteorites may hold the key to solving the natural resource crisis on Earth. These extraterrestrial objects, which fall to Earth each year in large quantities, are not only fascinating scientific specimens but also contain valuable materials that could be used to address our increasing demand for critical minerals.

One such material is graphene, a single layer of carbon atoms with impressive conductivity and strength. Graphene has been found in meteorites that fell in Allende, Mexico, and the Queen Alexandra Range of Antarctica. This wonder material has a wide range of applications and is considered a significant discovery.

Another important find in meteorites is tetrataenite, an iron-nickel alloy. Tetrataenite is being hailed as a potential replacement for rare earth minerals used in permanent magnets, which are vital components in various industries such as car manufacturing and computing.

While not every meteorite will contain valuable materials like graphene or tetrataenite, they can still serve as chemical and mineralogical models for replicating the necessary resources on Earth. By studying the composition of meteorites, scientists can gain insights into the formation and distribution of these materials and develop strategies for sourcing them sustainably on our planet.

Mining asteroids or the Moon, on the other hand, poses significant challenges and costs. Currently, no lunar zones have been identified as suitable for commercial mining, and the logistics of extracting and transporting resources from space are immense. Instead, it may be more practical to extract valuable materials from meteorites here on Earth.

Although the capacity for space mining is still under development, experts predict a promising future for extraterrestrial resource extraction. However, the idea that our natural resource needs can only be met through asteroid or lunar mining is misplaced. Realistic solutions can be found in our own backyard, by exploring the potential of meteorites as a source of valuable materials.

In conclusion, meteorites hold vast amounts of untapped resources that could help address our natural resource crisis. By studying these extraterrestrial objects, we can uncover valuable materials like graphene and tetrataenite and gain insights into replicating them on Earth sustainably. While the idea of space mining is exciting, it is essential not to overlook the potential of meteorites as a source of valuable materials right here on our planet.

