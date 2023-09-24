城市生活

微生物庫：保護微生物多樣性以促進健康

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
微生物庫：保護微生物多樣性以促進健康

Trillions of microorganisms reside in the human digestive tract, playing a crucial role in maintaining overall health. These microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, and other microbes, have the ability to impact various aspects of our well-being, from our immune system to our metabolism. However, scientists are now sounding the alarm, warning that the rapid urbanization, industrialization, and environmental changes of our modern world are placing the diversity of these microbiota at risk.

In response to this threat, a team of scientists in Switzerland has established the Microbiota Vault. This innovative project aims to collect fecal samples from diverse communities across the globe, ranging from Laos to Ethiopia. Modeled after the renowned Global Seed Vault in Svalbard, Norway, which safeguards over a million seed samples, the Microbiota Vault aims to secure a permanent backup of microbiota.

Much like the Global Seed Vault aims to preserve crop diversity, the Microbiota Vault seeks to store and potentially revive lost microbial diversity to combat future diseases. Just as seeds can be used to restore and rejuvenate plant populations, the hope is that the stored microbiota will serve as a source for novel therapeutics and treatments in the future.

By collecting samples from various populations, the Microbiota Vault aims to capture the full spectrum of microbial diversity and ensure that it is safeguarded for generations to come. This genetic material represents a valuable resource that could potentially unlock new solutions for a range of health conditions.

Preserving microbial diversity is of paramount importance, as disruptions to the microbiota have been linked to various health issues, including autoimmune diseases, allergies, obesity, and mental health disorders. Understanding the complex relationship between microbial communities and human health is a crucial step in developing targeted interventions and therapies.

The Microbiota Vault serves as a testament to the growing recognition of the vital role of microorganisms in human health. By preserving and studying the diversity of microbiota, we can unlock the potential for groundbreaking medical advancements and ensure a healthier future for generations to come.

