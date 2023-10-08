城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

美國太空總署將發射火箭研究日食期間的大氣變化

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
NASA is preparing to launch three rockets into the moon’s shadow during an upcoming solar eclipse to study perturbations in the Earth’s atmosphere. The eclipse, which will be an annular solar eclipse for a specific path in the U.S. Southwest and a partial solar eclipse for the entire Americas, will result in a significant decrease in sunlight.

At the peak of the event, approximately 90% of the sun will be blocked by the moon. NASA aims to measure the effects of this phenomenon on Earth’s upper atmosphere. To gather data on the atmosphere, electron density, and temperature, the space agency will launch three sounding rockets from White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, just outside the path of the eclipse’s “ring of fire.”

The rockets, launched before, during, and after the eclipse’s peak, will ascend to around 50 miles into the ionosphere, where the air becomes electric. In this region, fluctuations in temperature and density occur with the movement of ions and electrons during sunrise and sunset. Scientists anticipate that during the eclipse, waves will propagate through the ionosphere. This mission will be the first to collect simultaneous measurements from different locations within this specialized layer of Earth’s atmosphere during a solar eclipse.

Led by Aroh Barjatya from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the project is known as Atmospheric Perturbations around the Eclipse Pat. Barjatya likens the ionosphere to a pond with gentle ripples, stating that the eclipse acts like a motorboat suddenly breaking through the water. The boat creates a wake that causes the water level to momentarily rise as it flows back in.

Each rocket will deploy small scientific instruments to measure changes in electric and magnetic fields, density, and temperature. Rockets are considered ideal for studying the vertical dimension at small spatial scales, as they can be launched precisely and explore altitudes inaccessible to satellites.

The annular solar eclipse will be visible along a path that stretches across Oregon, northern California, Nevada, southwestern Idaho, Utah, northeastern Arizona, southwestern Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas. After leaving the U.S., the path will traverse Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, as well as Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil. While only those within the path will witness the “ring of fire,” which is a glowing ring around the new moon, people throughout North, Central, and South America will experience a partial solar eclipse.

來源：
–美國宇航局
– Madhulika Guhathakurta, Heliophysics Program Scientist, NASA Headquarters

