Einstein’s theory of gravity, known as general relativity, has been incredibly successful for over a century. However, the theory has its limitations. It predicts its own failure at spacetime singularities inside black holes and at the Big Bang itself. While other physical theories describing the other fundamental forces in physics have been tested extensively, general relativity has only been tested in weak gravity.

Deviations from general relativity are not excluded and must happen, according to theoretical physicists. The existence of spacetime singularities suggests that quantum mechanics, which applies at very small scales, should resolve these issues. However, attempts to blend general relativity with quantum mechanics introduce deviations from Einstein’s theory.

The Λ-Cold Dark Matter (ΛCDM) model, which is the standard model of cosmology, has been widely accepted. However, it is incomplete and unsatisfactory from a theoretical standpoint. In the past five years, it has also faced observational tensions, particularly regarding the measurement of the Hubble constant.

The observational evidence for the acceleration of the universe discovered in 1998 with Type Ia supernovae has led to the proposal of dark energy. However, the nature of dark energy remains unknown, and alternative explanations, such as modified gravity, have gained popularity.

There is a large body of literature on theories of gravity alternative to general relativity, including scalar-tensor theories. These alternatives need to be tested through solar system experiments, the observation of gravitational waves, and the study of black holes.

It is still uncertain whether the deviations from general relativity arise from trying to fit cosmological observations into an inadequate theory or if dark energy truly does not exist.

來源：

- 來源文章