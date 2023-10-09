城市生活

探索量子破碎：經典與量子世界的新視角

十月六日
Physicists have long grappled with understanding the behavior of microscopic entities through the principles of quantum mechanics. While quantum mechanics explains the perplexing behaviors of elementary particles, atoms, and molecules, the laws of classical physics govern our macroscopic world.

However, a growing number of physicists now believe that tiny deviations from classical predictions, accumulated over time, may eventually lead to the breakdown of the classical description. This hypothetical phenomenon, known as quantum breaking, challenges our understanding of the boundaries between the classical and quantum worlds.

To study quantum breaking, researchers Sebastian Zell and Marco Michel conducted a theoretical study on a one-dimensional gas-like quantum system. Their model aimed to determine the conditions under which quantum breaking occurs and how it relates to the number of particles in the system.

The study revealed that the classical description never breaks down unless the strength of interaction among the particles is relatively strong. Furthermore, the researchers found that the quantum break time, the timescale after which quantum breaking occurs, increases with the number of particles in the system. However, this increase is relatively slow, suggesting that quantum breaking is unlikely to occur in typical situations but can happen quickly if it does.

While the study was purely theoretical, the researchers hope to find a suitable system, such as Bose-Einstein condensates, for experimental confirmation in the future. If successful, this could lead to a greater understanding of the breakdown between classical and quantum descriptions.

The implications of quantum breaking extend beyond fundamental physics. The researchers suggest that resolving the paradox of black hole radiation, known as Hawking radiation, could be influenced by quantum breaking. Stephen Hawking’s calculations on black hole radiation assume a classical description of the black hole, and once quantum breaking occurs, a new phase of emission may arise, potentially allowing for the release of information.

While more research is needed to fully grasp the implications of quantum breaking and its connection to black hole physics, this study opens up new avenues for exploring the boundaries of classical and quantum worlds.

來源：

– “Quantum Breaking: Scientists Break Down the Breakdown of Classical Approximation,” SciTechDaily
– Sebastian Zell and Marco Michel, “Quantum breaking: From classical physics to quantum start-up,” Physics Letters B

