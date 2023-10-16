城市生活

科學

獨特雙星系統的發現提供了熱木星和恆星演化的見解

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery of a binary system located 1,400 light years away, which consists of a hot Jupiter-like object orbiting a white dwarf. This discovery provides unprecedented opportunities to study hot Jupiters and the evolution of stars in binary systems.

Hot Jupiters are a type of exoplanet that orbit very close to their stars and have extremely high surface temperatures. They are challenging to study due to the glare from their nearby stars. However, this newly discovered binary system, consisting of a white dwarf and a brown dwarf, offers a unique opportunity to observe and study the extreme conditions of hot Jupiters.

The white dwarf in this system is the remnant of a Sun-like star that has depleted its nuclear fuel. The brown dwarf, on the other hand, is a massive object with a mass between that of a gas giant and a small star. Brown dwarfs are sometimes referred to as failed stars because they lack the mass to sustain hydrogen fusion reactions.

One of the interesting aspects of this binary system is that the brown dwarf has a “Moon-like” orientation, where one side of the planet always faces the star due to tidal locking. This leads to extreme temperature differences between the dayside hemisphere, which is bombarded by direct stellar radiation, and the nightside hemisphere, which receives less radiation.

By analyzing the brightness of the light emitted by the system, scientists have determined that the dayside temperature of the brown dwarf ranges from 7,250 to 9,800 Kelvin, which is as hot as an A-type star. This discovery provides valuable insights into the effects of intense ultraviolet radiation on planetary atmospheres.

This research not only advances our understanding of hot Jupiters but also sheds light on the evolution of stars in binary systems. The binary system offers a laboratory for future studies, allowing scientists to explore the extreme conditions and dynamics of these celestial objects.

來源：
– Nature Astronomy: “An extreme-mass ratio, short-period eclipsing binary consisting of a B-type primary and a probable white dwarf” without URL
– European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope without URL

