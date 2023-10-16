城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

統計學習微生物群落的群落功能景觀

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
統計學習微生物群落的群落功能景觀

Summary: A new study by researchers from the University of Chicago, Yale University, and Washington University in St. Louis has developed a statistical model that can accurately predict functions of a microbial community by considering the presence or absence of different species, rather than their interactions. This approach, which treats adding or removing species as “mutations” on a landscape of community function, proved successful across a variety of ecological systems. The simplicity and robustness of the model make it a promising tool for designing microbial communities with specific functions in various applications, such as environmental remediation and digestive health. Furthermore, this research provides insights into the underlying principles of how microbial communities function.

The traditional approach to understanding the function of microbial communities involves studying the interactions between different species. However, the complex and diverse combinations of species within communities make it extremely challenging to accurately predict community function using this approach. Researchers sought a simpler alternative and developed a statistical model that only considers the presence or absence of species in a microbial community.

Drawing inspiration from genetics, the researchers constructed a landscape of community function, where adding or removing species represents “mutations” and peaks on the landscape indicate communities with high functional attributes. Surprisingly, the landscapes were found to be smooth rather than complex, indicating that the shape of the landscape can be approximated with limited data. This simplicity allows the researchers to predict community function as effectively as more complex approaches that consider species dynamics and abundance.

The study tested the model on six different datasets from various ecological systems, including microbial communities involved in butyrate production and starch breakdown. The model consistently performed well across these datasets, demonstrating its robustness and versatility.

The implications of this research are significant. The model can aid in designing microbial communities for specific purposes, such as environmental cleanup and digestive health. Additionally, it provides a better understanding of how microbial communities function, challenging conventional wisdom about ecological complexity. Future research will focus on unraveling the reasons behind the observed simplicity of community function landscapes.

資源：
– Abigail Skwara et al, Statistically learning the functional landscape of microbial communities, Nature Ecology & Evolution (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41559-023-02197-4

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

AlignProp：微調影像產生的擴散模型

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

巴西衝浪者伊塔洛費雷拉在日環食期間拍攝了令人驚嘆的照片

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

觀測地球海洋的重要性：來自金星和南大洋的見解

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

AlignProp：微調影像產生的擴散模型

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

巴西衝浪者伊塔洛費雷拉在日環食期間拍攝了令人驚嘆的照片

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

觀測地球海洋的重要性：來自金星和南大洋的見解

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

人工智慧的未來：進步與挑戰

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論