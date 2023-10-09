城市生活

以下是什麼：探索地球的結構

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
以下是什麼：探索地球的結構

The center of the Earth remains an enigmatic place, located almost 4,000 miles beneath our feet. While humans have only managed to drill down 7.6 miles into the Earth’s surface, scientists have found alternative ways to study its structure. By measuring seismic waves, researchers have gained insights into the internal composition of our planet.

Earth is composed of three main layers: the crust, mantle, and core. The crust, which is the thinnest layer, makes up only 1% of Earth’s volume and is where all known life exists. It is divided into oceanic crust, located beneath the oceans and made mostly of basalt rock, and continental crust, which is much thicker and predominantly composed of granite.

Beneath the crust lies the mantle, which makes up approximately 84% of Earth’s volume. Although the mantle is solid rock, it behaves like a fluid in geological timescales. The upper mantle and the lower mantle have different properties and extend to a depth of around 1,800 miles. The mantle is composed of various minerals, with bridgmanite being the most abundant.

At the core of the Earth lies a 1,400-mile-thick layer of molten iron and nickel called the outer core. This liquid sea envelops the inner core, which is a solid iron ball measuring approximately 1,520 miles in diameter. The movement of molten iron in the outer core generates Earth’s magnetic field.

Earth’s core formed as the planet cooled over billions of years. The heavier elements, such as iron and nickel, migrated inward to create the core. The inner core continues to grow as the iron solidifies, but at a very slow rate. It is kept mostly solid due to the tremendous pressure exerted on it.

Understanding Earth’s internal structure not only provides insights into its formation but also helps scientists study geological phenomena, such as earthquakes and plate tectonics. Through seismic analysis and other techniques, researchers continue to unveil the mysteries of the planet beneath our feet.

