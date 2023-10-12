城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

尋找外星生命：檢測系外行星大氣中的生物特徵

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
尋找外星生命：檢測系外行星大氣中的生物特徵

Astronomers are on the hunt for signs of life beyond our solar system, and the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is set to play a crucial role in this search. The JWST has the potential to detect the atmospheres of several promising exoplanets, offering insights into the possibility of life beyond Earth. However, determining what qualifies as a true chemical signature of life presents a challenge.

To observe exoplanets, astronomers focus on their host stars and wait for the planets to transit, or pass between, the star and the telescope. As the planet transits, the star’s light passes through its atmosphere, causing dips and peaks in the star’s brightness depending on the chemicals present in the atmosphere. These variations create a chemical barcode for the transiting planet.

Traditionally, scientists have searched for specific gases, such as oxygen or methane, as potential biosignatures. However, these gases can also be produced by non-biological processes, making them unreliable indicators of life on their own. Instead, scientists consider the context in which these gases are found. For example, finding methane and oxygen together would be highly suggestive of life since it is difficult to produce these gases in combination without biology.

Monitoring an exoplanet’s atmosphere over time can also provide valuable information. Seasonal variations in the concentration of certain gases, such as ozone, could serve as a fingerprint of life. Additionally, scientists are developing agnostic biosignatures that do not make assumptions about the biochemistry of alien life. One agnostic biosignature is the degree of chemical “surprisingness” or disequilibrium in an exoplanet’s atmosphere.

Determining biosignatures of alien life is a complex task that requires caution and careful analysis. As scientists continue to explore exoplanet atmospheres with the JWST and other instruments, they hope to uncover the first hints of life beyond our solar system.

來源：
– NASA / JPL-Caltech / R. Hurt, T. Pyle (IPAC)
– NASA, ESA, CSA, STSCI, Joseph Olmsted (STSCI)

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

女性在短期關係中更喜歡體力，但為了長期成功更喜歡幽默感

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

安全觀看和拍攝日環食指南

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

太空中的衛星：對射電天文學的威脅以及我們與宇宙的聯繫

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

女性在短期關係中更喜歡體力，但為了長期成功更喜歡幽默感

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

安全觀看和拍攝日環食指南

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

太空中的衛星：對射電天文學的威脅以及我們與宇宙的聯繫

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

螢光用於測量暴露於臭氧的大豆的壓力水平

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論