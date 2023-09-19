愛爾蘭和北愛爾蘭的北極光：壯觀的自然景觀

If you’ve ever wanted to witness the breathtaking phenomenon of the northern lights, you don’t have to venture all the way to Iceland or Alaska. Ireland and Northern Ireland offer stunning displays of the aurora borealis, painting the night sky in vivid greens, pinks, blues, and purples. While clouds can sometimes obstruct the view, clear nights with the necessary solar activity can provide glimpses of this natural light show.

The best locations to observe the northern lights in Ireland include the north coast of Northern Ireland, the Antrim coast, Co Mayo on the west coast, Ashbourne in Co Meath, and potentially the Dublin area during strong displays. However, sightings are not guaranteed, and the upcoming equinox on September 23 might offer a better chance due to conditions in the Earth’s magnetic field and the planet’s tilt at that time.

The aurora process begins with solar flares, eruptions on the sun that release billions of tons of radiation into space. These particles reach the Earth’s atmosphere about two days later, where some get caught in the planet’s magnetic field and are drawn towards the North and South poles. Upon colliding with atoms and molecules in the atmosphere, they create the vibrant colors of the northern lights.

Clear skies and minimal light pollution are crucial when trying to witness the aurora. Living away from cities and towns provides a better chance of seeing the major displays, although even from Dublin city, spectacular views have been reported. Astronomy Ireland runs an aurora alert service, predicting when solar explosions will occur and when the particles are expected to reach the Earth’s atmosphere.

The next few years are particularly favorable for witnessing the northern lights, as the sun’s activity is set to peak in 2025. However, weather conditions can present challenges, with cloudy skies often obstructing the view. Despite this, clear nights do occur, offering the opportunity to experience this awe-inspiring natural phenomenon.

資料來源：《愛爾蘭天文學》雜誌