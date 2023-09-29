城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

仙女圈之謎：最新突破與發現

By羅伯特·安德魯

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
仙女圈之謎：最新突破與發現

Fairy circles, those intriguing circular patches found in arid landscapes, have long puzzled scientists. Recently, researchers have made a significant breakthrough by discovering these enigmatic formations in 250 new locations across 15 different countries. Fairy circles are unusual natural phenomena characterized by circular patches or rings devoid of vegetation in the center, often surrounded by lush grass or vegetation on the outskirts. The exact cause of fairy circles has been a subject of ongoing research and debate.

In a recent study, artificial intelligence was employed to analyze satellite images, resulting in the identification of 263 sites resembling fairy circles. Understanding their ecological impact and the environmental factors driving their distribution is of utmost importance. Previous research has proposed that fairy circles are a result of dead Euphorbia species sap, specifically a toxic species called milk bushes. Sandy soils in Namibia, known for their limited water-holding capacity, create a hydraulically connected landscape where Euphorbia plants struggle to obtain water and nutrients. This leads to the release of water-repelling sap upon their death, hindering the growth of other plants and leaving barren circular patches.

The captivating appearance of fairy circles has inspired various cultural interpretations, including theories that attribute their origins to fairies or supernatural beings. However, scientific study continues to shed light on the true cause of this phenomenon. While significant progress has been made in unraveling the mystery of fairy circles, these captivating natural formations continue to fascinate scientists and nature enthusiasts worldwide.

來源：
– Reuters via News 18
– University of Pretoria and ITMO University.

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

科學家開發出利用切割酶和RNA修復酶修飾RNA病毒基因組的技術

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

發現室溫下合成鑽石的自我修復

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

由於不明原因的黑塵，美國太空總署暫停對貝努小行星樣本的檢查

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

仙女圈之謎：最新突破與發現

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

科學家開發出利用切割酶和RNA修復酶修飾RNA病毒基因組的技術

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

發現室溫下合成鑽石的自我修復

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

由於不明原因的黑塵，美國太空總署暫停對貝努小行星樣本的檢查

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論