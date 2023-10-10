城市生活

小行星之秋：探索太陽系的秘密

An unusual object from space recently arrived on Earth, landing on a U.S. military testing ground. This disc-shaped capsule, scorched from its journey through the atmosphere, was carefully transported to a clean room to avoid contamination. It has now been revealed that the capsule contains a sample from the asteroid Bennu, a relic from the early days of our solar system. This event is part of a trio of missions referred to as “asteroid autumn” by NASA’s chief of planetary science, Lori Glaze.

Asteroids, often associated with apocalyptic scenarios, are actually remnants from the formation of the solar system. These rocky bodies are leftover debris that never achieved full planet status. NASA’s first mission, OSIRIS-REx, launched in 2016 with the goal of collecting an asteroid sample and bringing it back to Earth. The mission seeks to study these pristine samples to better understand the formation of the solar system.

The spacecraft successfully collected almost 9 ounces of rocks, dust, and debris from Bennu’s crater. The sample’s chemistry will provide valuable insights into the evolution of compounds necessary for life. Most of the payload will be preserved for future scientists to study with more advanced technologies.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, now named OSIRIS-APEX, is already on its way to its next assignment: asteroid Apophis. While the possibility of a collision with Earth has been ruled out, Apophis will still come closer to our planet than any other object its size in recorded history. Scientists plan to grab a sample from this stony asteroid to further understand potential threats and how to defend against them.

Another mission, set to launch from Kennedy Space Center, will travel to the asteroid 16 Psyche. This metallic asteroid, which orbits between Mars and Jupiter, is believed to be made of the same metals that form the cores of rocky planets. By studying Psyche, scientists hope to gain insight into Earth’s core and the cores of other planets.

These missions represent an exciting time for exploring the secrets of our solar system. The samples collected and data gathered from these asteroids will contribute to our understanding of the formation of the planets and the potential dangers that asteroids can pose to Earth.

