城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

梯形星團：揭開獵戶座星雲 JuMBO 的神秘面紗

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
梯形星團：揭開獵戶座星雲 JuMBO 的神秘面紗

In the vast expanse of the cosmos, there are always new secrets waiting to be discovered. The latest revelation comes from the Orion Nebula, the closest star-forming region to Earth. Within the Trapezium cluster of the nebula, the James Webb Space Telescope has uncovered a collection of intriguing objects known as JuMBOs, or Jupiter Mass Binary Objects.

These JuMBOs are not massive enough to be stars, and yet they are not connected to any star, so they cannot be classified as planets either. What makes them even more remarkable is that they exist as binary objects, with dozens of these JuMBO couples orbiting each other.

Scientists have proposed a possible explanation for the existence of these JuMBOs – they could be rogue exoplanets, alien worlds that have been expelled from their parent star systems. Rogue exoplanets are believed to be common in star-forming regions. But this explanation still leaves the question unanswered: why do these JuMBOs exist as binaries?

Typically, binary star systems form when a disk of material surrounding a star breaks, giving birth to two stars. However, there is a theoretical lower limit for the mass of objects that can form in this manner. Objects smaller than three times the mass of Jupiter are expected to form as planets in the surrounding disk.

What adds to the mystery is that these JuMBOs are much smaller than what would be expected for binary objects of this nature. They have masses as small as one Jupiter mass or even half a Jupiter mass. Finding an ensemble of 42 starless, planet-like objects challenges our understanding of how stars and planets form.

Astronomers working on the observations acknowledge the uncertainty surrounding these JuMBOs, noting that the mechanism by which pairs of young planets can be ejected simultaneously and remain bound is unclear.

This discovery raises new questions about the formation of celestial objects and may require the development of a new explanation. Further research is needed to unravel the mystery of the JuMBOs in the Trapezium cluster of the Orion Nebula.

資料來源：天氣頻道

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

皇家泰瑞爾博物館展示罕見的三角龍頭骨

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

太空海岸 2022 年發射次數破紀錄，預計 2023 年發射次數還會增加

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

研究表明，金卡戴珊和其他名人使用類似貓的聲音風格

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

皇家泰瑞爾博物館展示罕見的三角龍頭骨

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

太空海岸 2022 年發射次數破紀錄，預計 2023 年發射次數還會增加

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

研究表明，金卡戴珊和其他名人使用類似貓的聲音風格

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

在哺乳動物中發現的螢光：一個令人驚訝的發現

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論