城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

斯沃琪 (Swatch) 與詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡 (James Webb Space Telescope) 合作打造可定製錶帶

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
斯沃琪 (Swatch) 與詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡 (James Webb Space Telescope) 合作打造可定製錶帶

Swatch has partnered with the European Space Agency to offer a collection of six images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) as customizable watch bands for its Swatch X You watches. These images include breathtaking views of star-forming regions and sections of nebulae. Customers can select their preferred design on the Swatch X You website from October 4th to December 17th, coinciding with World Space Week.

As a result of the constrained size of a watch band, the full image cannot be accommodated. However, using the Swatch tools, users can position the chosen image to their desired section. Each Swatch X You watch is priced at $138 (£114) and comes with a postcard featuring the selected image and a themed sleeve.

This collaboration between Swatch and the JWST is not the first time Swatch has collaborated with space agencies. Previously, the “Swatch in space” series was inspired by the spacesuits worn by NASA astronauts.

The JWST, launched in 2021, is a powerful infrared telescope developed through a joint effort from NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency. It has the capability to observe celestial bodies over 200 million years in the past. The telescope has produced remarkable and historic images that include the deepest-ever photo of the universe and the identification of a molecule only generated by living organisms on another planet. It has also revealed secrets about supernovae, analyzed enigmatic galaxies from the 19th century, made unprecedented discoveries in the Orion Nebula, captured a perfect spiral galaxy, and observed some of the universe’s “first light.”

來源：
–美國宇航局
– 歐洲航天局

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

地球的各層：探索地球的內部結構

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

都柏林的小學生與國際太空站連接

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

日食如何影響地球大氣

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

地球的各層：探索地球的內部結構

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

都柏林的小學生與國際太空站連接

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

日食如何影響地球大氣

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

水星：一顆收縮的行星及其戰鬥懸崖

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論