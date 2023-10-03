城市生活

詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡發現木星大小的自由漂浮行星

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), a collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), has made an intriguing discovery. During a survey of the Orion Nebula, the largest and most powerful telescope in space found around 40 pairs of free-floating, Jupiter-sized objects that do not orbit a star. Scientists have nicknamed these objects “Jupiter Mass Binary Objects” or JuMBOs.

These JuMBOs defy the conventional definition of a planet because they are not in orbit around a parent star. They are too small to be stars, which has left astronomers puzzled. The discovery challenges existing theories of star and planetary formation, as it was previously believed that Jupiter-sized objects could only form through the process that gives rise to stars within the clouds of dust and gas found in a nebula.

The mysterious JuMBOs are approximately one million years old and have surface temperatures of around 1,000 degrees Celsius. However, without a host star, they will rapidly cool and become incredibly cold. Although their surfaces would not support liquid water, making them unlikely to support life, these objects briefly feature temperatures in the range of habitability.

The ESA team proposes two possible explanations for the origin of these massive free-floating objects. The first is that they grew out of regions in the Orion Nebula where the density of material was insufficient to form fully fledged stars. The second possibility is that they are planets that formed around stars but were eventually expelled due to gravitational interactions.

The JWST’s detailed images of the Orion Nebula are said to be “by far” the best views yet. These images showcase a rich diversity of phenomena including protostars, brown dwarfs, and the fascinating JuMBOs. The discovery of these free-floating planets opens up new questions for scientists and highlights the need to further understand star and planet formation processes.

來源：
– James Webb Space Telescope: NASA, ESA, and CSA Collaboration
– ESA on X Microblogging Site
– The Orion Nebula Study by the Webb Telescope Team

