科學家在木星的衛星歐羅巴上發現了潛在的生命建構模組

By加布里埃爾博塔

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Two separate studies conducted by independent teams of astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope have discovered an abundance of carbon dioxide within a specific region of Europa, one of Jupiter’s icy moons. The findings were published in the journal Science.

Europa is believed to be one of the ocean worlds in our solar system that could potentially harbor life. Beneath its thick ice shell lies a subsurface global ocean that may contain twice as much water as Earth’s oceans. However, for life to exist, more than just water is necessary. It requires a supply of organic molecules and an energy source.

The discovery of carbon dioxide concentrated in a region on Europa’s surface called Tara Regio suggests that this building block of life may exist within the moon’s internal ocean. This region, known as “chaos terrain,” is geologically active, indicating material exchange between the ocean and the surface.

The presence of carbon on Europa’s surface is significant because carbon is an essential element for life as we know it. The Hubble Space Telescope had previously detected ocean-derived salt in the same region, further supporting the theory that the carbon originates from the internal ocean.

The findings from the Webb Telescope’s observations open up new possibilities for understanding Europa’s potential habitability. Scientists are now debating the extent of the connection between Europa’s ocean and its surface. Further investigations using the Webb Telescope may reveal additional concentrated regions of carbon dioxide on the moon’s surface.

Two future missions, the European Space Agency’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer and NASA’s Europa Clipper, will provide closer examinations of Europa’s potential habitability. Additionally, future data from the Webb Telescope could shed light on the presence of organic molecules on the moon’s surface.

These discoveries bring scientists one step closer to understanding the potential for life beyond Earth and the conditions necessary for its existence in our solar system.

來源：
– Science News: https://www.sciencenews.org/article/jupiter-moon-europa-carbon-dioxide-oxygen-ocean-life
– NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2022/webb-space-telescope-finds-abundance-of-carbon-dioxide-on-jupiter-s-moon-europa

