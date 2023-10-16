城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡在系外行星 WASP-17 b 雲中探測到石英

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡在系外行星 WASP-17 b 雲中探測到石英

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has made a groundbreaking discovery, revealing evidence of quartz in the clouds of an exoplanet for the first time. The exoplanet in question, WASP-17 b, is a hot Jupiter that orbits an F-type star located approximately 1,300 light-years from Earth. WASP-17 b is known for being one of the largest and puffiest exoplanets discovered to date.

Researchers from the University of Bristol in the U.K., led by David Grant, were ecstatic about this unexpected finding. Grant stated, “We were thrilled! We knew from previous observations with the Hubble Space Telescope that there were aerosols in the atmosphere of WASP-17 b, but we didn’t anticipate them being made of quartz.”

The team utilized the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) on the Webb telescope to study the transmission spectrum of WASP-17 b. By analyzing the effects of the planet’s atmosphere on starlight, they were able to identify a distinct feature at 8.6 microns, indicating the presence of quartz in the planet’s clouds.

The discovery of quartz in the clouds of WASP-17 b is significant because it is the first time a specific cloud species has been identified in a transiting exoplanet. Unlike the mineral particles found in Earth’s clouds, the quartz crystals in WASP-17 b’s clouds do not originate from a rocky surface but are formed within the planet’s atmosphere itself.

This breakthrough adds to our understanding of the composition and complexity of exoplanet atmospheres. By studying the properties of different cloud species in exoplanets, scientists can gain valuable insights into the processes and conditions that shape these distant worlds.

來源：
– 天體物理學期刊通訊
–美國宇航局

Note: This article has been written based on the information provided in the source article and does not contain direct quotes from the original source.

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

Sentinel-5P 所揭示的二氧化氮濃度值得關注

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

新標題：探索太空小行星的美麗與神秘

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

Catalaunicus 皮埃羅古猿的重建為類人猿和人類進化提供了見解

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

Sentinel-5P 所揭示的二氧化氮濃度值得關注

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

新標題：探索太空小行星的美麗與神秘

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

Catalaunicus 皮埃羅古猿的重建為類人猿和人類進化提供了見解

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

演化原理在非生命系統的應用

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論