城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

SpaceX 的獵鷹重型火箭將發射 NASA 的 Psyche 小行星任務

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
SpaceX 的獵鷹重型火箭將發射 NASA 的 Psyche 小行星任務

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket is scheduled to launch NASA’s Psyche asteroid mission today, weather permitting. The launch is set to take place at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 10:19 a.m. EDT. However, there is a 40% chance of unfavorable weather conditions on the Space Coast, which may affect the launch.

If the launch goes as planned, the Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters will return to Earth for a landing at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This will mark the fourth launch and landing for each booster. The central core booster, on the other hand, will be used for the first and only time and will be discarded into the Atlantic Ocean.

Following liftoff, the Falcon Heavy’s upper stage will carry the Psyche spacecraft to space and deploy it approximately 62.5 minutes after launch. The spacecraft will then embark on a deep-space journey to Psyche, a metallic asteroid in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Scientists believe that Psyche may be the exposed core of an ancient protoplanet, offering a unique opportunity for exploration.

Upon reaching its target in 2029, Psyche will study the asteroid from orbit for around two years. This mission has significant implications for our understanding of planetary formation and the composition of celestial bodies.

If today’s launch is not successful due to weather or technical issues, SpaceX and NASA have several daily liftoff opportunities until October 25 to make another attempt.

The Falcon Heavy, currently the second-most powerful rocket in operation, has a successful track record with seven flights to date. However, this will mark the rocket’s inaugural mission for NASA.

來源：
–美國宇航局
– 太空探索技術公司

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

小學助教因缺乏週末治療而中風去世

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

超過 100 種哺乳動物被發現會發光，其中包括貓

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

漩渦星系：銀河相遇

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

小學助教因缺乏週末治療而中風去世

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

超過 100 種哺乳動物被發現會發光，其中包括貓

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

漩渦星系：銀河相遇

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

我們腳下的聲音：透過聲學模式揭示岩石穩定性

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論