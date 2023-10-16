城市生活

一氧化二氮的危險：仔細觀察消遣性毒品

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
Nitrous oxide, commonly known as “laughing gas,” is a recreational drug that has gained popularity among young individuals due to its affordability and easy online accessibility. However, this recreational drug comes with serious health risks, particularly neurological issues stemming from a vitamin B12 deficiency.

Chronic use of nitrous oxide can lead to damage to the spinal cord, nerve damage affecting strength and sensation, and behavioral abnormalities. These symptoms are indicative of functional vitamin B12 deficiency. It is crucial for medical professionals to inquire about nitrous oxide use when patients present symptoms suggestive of vitamin B12 deficiency.

Furthermore, nitrous oxide is not only used as a recreational drug but also as an anesthetic in pediatric and dental procedures. Its low cost and readily available online make it an attractive option for those seeking a quick high. According to the 2021 Global Drug Survey, 10% of respondents from around the world and 15% of Canadian respondents reported using nitrous oxide in the previous year.

The concerning rise in the recreational use of nitrous oxide has prompted medical professionals to address the associated health implications. Dr. Cyrille De Halleux, an internal medicine specialist and resident at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and the University of Toronto, emphasizes the need for clinicians to inquire about nitrous oxide use in patients with unexplained findings suggestive of vitamin B12 deficiency or other compatible neurological symptoms.

Treatment for nitrous oxide toxicity involves discontinuing the use of the substance, vitamin B12 supplementation, and methionine. It is crucial to raise awareness about the dangers of nitrous oxide as a recreational drug and enhance preventive measures to protect the health and well-being of individuals.

參考文獻：
– “Diagnosis and management of toxicity associated with the recreational use of nitrous oxide” by Cyrille De Halleux and David N. Juurlink, Canadian Medical Association Journal

