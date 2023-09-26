城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

新研究預測人類和哺乳動物在地球上可能只能再存活 250 億年

By曼波布雷西亞

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新研究預測人類和哺乳動物在地球上可能只能再存活 250 億年

According to a new study published in the journal Nature Geoscience, humans and other mammals may only exist for another 250 million years on Earth. The study predicts that in 250 million years, the continents will collide and form one massive block of land called Pangea Ultima. This new supercontinent will be located along the equator in the Earth’s tropical region.

The researchers used computer simulations to forecast continental shifts and atmospheric changes over millions of years. They found that the collision of land masses to form Pangea Ultima could create a supercontinent with volcanic activity that releases carbon dioxide. Combined with increased solar energy and higher concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, these conditions will likely make Pangea Ultima inhospitable to mammals.

Lead author Alex Farnsworth, a meteorologist and paleoclimate modeler at the University of Bristol, tweeted that the extreme heat on Pangea Ultima could lead to the mass extinction of mammals and other life. Despite mammals being adept at surviving in various climates, they have thermal physiological limits and can only tolerate a certain range of temperatures. The new study suggests that much of Pangea Ultima will be very hot and dry, making it uninhabitable for mammals.

The study also raises questions about the habitability of other planets and moons in the Solar System. Farnsworth compared Pangea Ultima to planets such as Mars and Venus, suggesting that the new supercontinent would be closer to Venus in terms of habitability. This research highlights the importance of tectonics in determining whether a place is habitable or not.

The researchers noted that life in general could become extinct on Pangea Ultima if temperatures rise to the point where plants can no longer perform photosynthesis. This would lead to a decrease in oxygen levels in the atmosphere. Further research is needed to understand how plants might adapt in this future environment.

Overall, this study provides valuable insight into the future of Earth and the potential challenges that mammals, including humans, may face in the coming millions of years.

來源：
– Nature Geoscience: [title]
– Alex Farnsworth: [Twitter handle]
– University of Bristol: [website URL]

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

Chandrayaan-3 模組上的科學儀器為未來的系外行星研究發送足夠的數據

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

Chandrayaan-3：Vikram Lander 和 Pragyan Rover 的希望破滅

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

JWST 觀測顯示恆星污染幹擾了 TRAPPIST-1b 系外行星的測量

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

Chandrayaan-3 模組上的科學儀器為未來的系外行星研究發送足夠的數據

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

Chandrayaan-3：Vikram Lander 和 Pragyan Rover 的希望破滅

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

JWST 觀測顯示恆星污染幹擾了 TRAPPIST-1b 系外行星的測量

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

又千鈞一髮：小行星 2023 SW6 接近地球

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論