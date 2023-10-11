城市生活

科學

260億年來大規模火山爆發與氣候變遷和大規模滅絕有關

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
A recent study published in Earth-Science Reviews reveals that massive volcanic eruptions and subsequent environmental crises have played a significant role in climate change and mass extinctions throughout the past 260 million years. These eruptions released high volumes of carbon dioxide into the Earth’s atmosphere, resulting in severe greenhouse warming and near-lethal or lethal conditions for life on the planet.
The research suggests that these volcanic events, which occur every 26 to 33 million years, coincide with critical changes in the Earth’s orbit in the solar system. This connection between astronomical cycles and geological processes challenges previous beliefs that geologic events were solely determined by processes within the planet’s interior.
According to Michael Rampino, a professor at New York University, these forces have converged multiple times in the Earth’s history, leading to drastic changes in climate. However, the researchers emphasize that their findings do not apply to 20th- and 21st-century climate change, which is primarily driven by human activity.
The study focused on continental flood-basalt (CFB) eruptions, which are immense volcanic events that cover large areas with lava. These eruptions often coincided with other dangerous geological phenomena, such as ocean anoxic events, hyper-thermal climate pulses, and mass extinctions of marine and non-marine life.
The connection to astronomy becomes evident when considering the regular cycles of volcanism and climate change, which align with known cycles in the Earth’s orbit within our solar system and the Milky Way galaxy. The researchers assert that this correlation is too close to be a mere coincidence.
However, the study leaves open the question of how astronomical movements affect the Earth’s internal geological processes. The researchers believe that this unexpected connection between astronomy and geology suggests a convergence of events that occur within the context of our astronomical environment.
It is crucial to note that this article has no relation to contemporary climate change, caused primarily by human-induced factors.
Sources: Earth-Science Reviews

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

