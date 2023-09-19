城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

美國宇航局太陽探測器捕捉到強大太陽噴發的罕見視頻

By加布里埃爾博塔

19 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
美國宇航局太陽探測器捕捉到強大太陽噴發的罕見視頻

A NASA solar probe successfully navigated through a powerful coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun, providing valuable evidence for a long-standing theory, the agency announced. The Parker Solar Probe captured video footage of the rare event as it flew through the CME on September 5, 2022.

Coronal mass ejections are eruptions of plasma in the sun’s outer atmosphere. They have the potential to cause space weather disturbances that can pose risks to satellites and disrupt communication and navigation systems. In some cases, powerful CMEs can even disrupt power grids on Earth.

Scientists had theorized that CMEs could interact with interplanetary dust, carrying it outward. This theory was proposed in a 2003 paper. The recent observations from the Parker Solar Probe confirmed this phenomenon, as it observed the CME acting like a vacuum cleaner and displacing dust particles up to approximately 6 million miles from the Sun. However, the dust was quickly replenished.

Studying the interaction between CMEs and interplanetary dust is important for predicting the speed at which CMEs travel from the sun to Earth. This knowledge can aid in establishing better forecasts for CME arrival and potential impacts on our planet.

The Parker Solar Probe, launched in 2018, continues its mission of exploring the sun’s atmosphere by traveling closer to its surface than any previous spacecraft. This proximity provides unprecedented opportunities to study the sun and its various phenomena.

By observing and analyzing events like the encounter with the CME, scientists can expand their understanding of the sun’s behavior and improve their ability to forecast and mitigate potential space weather hazards.

來源：
–美國宇航局
– Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

科學家利用基因改造蠶製造出全長蜘蛛絲

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

Cookie 與隱私：了解基礎知識

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

Falcon 9 Block 5 技術的新進展：Starlink Group 6-18

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

科學家利用基因改造蠶製造出全長蜘蛛絲

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

Cookie 與隱私：了解基礎知識

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

Falcon 9 Block 5 技術的新進展：Starlink Group 6-18

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

兩塊太空垃圾在近地軌道上差點相撞

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論