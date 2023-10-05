城市生活

科學

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 太空船從小行星 Bennu 投放樣本罐

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has successfully dropped off its sample canister containing rock and dust samples from the asteroid Bennu. After nearly three years of carrying the precious cargo, the spacecraft bid farewell to the samples and captured a departing shot of the canister as it headed towards Earth.

A black and white sequence of the return capsule during its descent through Earth’s atmosphere was released by NASA. The images, taken by TAGCAMS’s NavCam 1, show the canister speeding towards Earth with the thin crescent of our planet visible at the left edge of the image. The sequence was processed to enhance the details of the canister and its release debris cloud.

Just before its release, the StowCam camera aboard OSIRIS-REx captured an image of the sample return capsule while it was still attached to the spacecraft’s instrument deck. In a subsequent photo, the capsule can be seen completely charred as a result of its journey through Earth’s atmosphere.

OSIRIS-REx launched in September 2016 and reached Bennu in December 2018. After spending nearly two years observing the asteroid, the spacecraft successfully collected a sample from its surface in October 2020. The sample performed a parachute-assisted landing in Utah, within a designated ellipse.

Scientists have already discovered an abundance of debris from Bennu in the sample canister, suggesting that OSIRIS-REx gathered more materials than initially anticipated. Meanwhile, the spacecraft is now en route to its next mission of exploring asteroid Apophis and will be renamed OSIRIS-APEX.

Source: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona/Lockheed Martin

