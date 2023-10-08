城市生活

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 太空船投放小行星樣本並開始下一個任務

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has successfully delivered its precious cargo of rock and dust samples from asteroid Bennu to Earth’s desert in Utah. As it bid farewell to the samples, the spacecraft captured an image of the return capsule as it headed off to another asteroid. NASA has released a black and white sequence of the capsule’s descent through Earth’s atmosphere, taken by TAGCAMS’s NavCam 1 just after its release from the spacecraft.

The sequence of images, processed by NASA, highlights the details of the capsule and its release debris cloud while minimizing the view of Earth and the scattered sunlight. In a photo taken just before its release, the sample return capsule can be seen still attached to the spacecraft’s instrument deck. However, in a subsequent image, the capsule appears completely charred from its journey through Earth’s atmosphere, indicating a successful parachute-assisted landing.

The OSIRIS-REx mission started in 2016 and reached asteroid Bennu in 2018. After spending two years observing the space rock and collecting a sample from its surface in October 2020, the spacecraft bid farewell to Bennu and began its journey back to Earth. The recent disassembly of the sample canister has revealed an unexpected abundance of debris from Bennu, suggesting that OSIRIS-REx collected more than initially anticipated.

While the samples are being analyzed by scientists, the spacecraft itself is already embarking on its next mission. It is now set to explore asteroid Apophis, leading to the renaming of the mission as OSIRIS-APEX (OSIRIS-Apophis Explorer). This continued exploration of asteroids will provide valuable insights into the origins and composition of these celestial bodies, furthering our understanding of the solar system.

來源：
– 美國太空總署/戈達德/亞利桑那大學/洛克希德馬丁公司
——美國太空總署/基根·巴伯

By 加布里埃爾博塔

