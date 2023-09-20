城市生活

椎骨幹細胞在脊椎腫瘤轉移中的獨特作用

By加布里埃爾博塔

20 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine have discovered that vertebral bones, which make up the spine, are derived from a distinct type of stem cell that promotes tumor metastases. Through the use of bone-like “organoids” created from vertebral stem cells, the researchers identified a protein called MFGE8 that plays a significant role in the tendency of tumors to spread to the spine rather than other bones. This finding sheds light on spinal disorders and helps explain why solid tumors frequently metastasize to the spine.

Skeletal stem cells, which give rise to bone and cartilage, were isolated from mice based on surface protein markers. Gene activity analysis revealed that skeletal stem cells from different bones displayed distinct patterns of gene expression. The researchers then identified a specific set of markers for vertebral stem cells and confirmed their role in spinal bone formation through further experiments.

Previous theories suggested that the preference of tumors to metastasize to the spine, known as “spinal tropism,” was linked to blood flow patterns. However, the researchers found evidence that vertebral stem cells might be responsible for this phenomenon. Initial seeding of metastatic tumor cells predominantly occurred in areas where vertebral stem cells and their progeny cells are located.

The team observed that the removal of vertebral stem cells eliminated the difference in metastasis rates between the spine and long bones. They further discovered that MFGE8, a protein secreted in higher amounts by vertebral stem cells compared to long bone stem cells, is a major contributor to spinal tropism. To validate these findings in humans, the researchers worked with investigators at the Hospital for Special Surgery to identify the human counterparts of mouse vertebral stem cells.

The researchers are now focused on finding ways to block MFGE8 to reduce the risk of spinal metastasis in cancer patients. Additionally, their study of the unique properties of vertebral stem cells aims to provide insights into spinal disorders.

Source: Nature, Weill Cornell Medicine, Hospital for Special Surgery

