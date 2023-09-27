城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

印度 ISRO 已配置金星任務

By羅伯特·安德魯

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
印度 ISRO 已配置金星任務

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath announced that the mission to Venus is already configured, with payloads developed for the future mission. Speaking at the Indian National Science Academy in Delhi, Somanath emphasized the importance of exploring Venus to answer questions in space science.

Venus, the brightest planet in the solar system, is Earth’s closest planetary neighbor. It is often referred to as Earth’s twin due to its similar size and density. However, Venus has a thick atmosphere with an atmospheric pressure 100 times greater than Earth’s and is filled with acids. The surface of Venus is largely unknown, and understanding its characteristics is vital.

Somanath highlighted that Earth itself could potentially transform into a planet like Venus in the distant future. Exploring Venus provides valuable insights into the possible evolution of Earth’s environment and habitability.

Recent missions to Venus include ESA’s Venus Express and Japan’s Akatsuki Venus Climate Orbiter. NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has also conducted multiple flybys of Venus, capturing visible light images of the planet’s surface.

ISRO, known for its impressive achievements in space technology and exploration, has contributed significantly to India’s rise as a global leader. The organization successfully launched missions like Chandrayaan for lunar exploration, the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), and AstroSat, India’s first dedicated astronomical pursuit.

By configuring a mission to Venus, ISRO continues to push the boundaries of space exploration and deepen our understanding of the solar system.

來源：
– 印度國家科學院
- 年

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

ISRO Chairman: Exploring Venus Mission to Answer Questions About Earth’s Future

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

Chandrayaan-3 模組上的科學儀器為未來的系外行星研究發送足夠的數據

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

Chandrayaan-3：Vikram Lander 和 Pragyan Rover 的希望破滅

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

ISRO Chairman: Exploring Venus Mission to Answer Questions About Earth’s Future

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

Chandrayaan-3 模組上的科學儀器為未來的系外行星研究發送足夠的數據

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

Chandrayaan-3：Vikram Lander 和 Pragyan Rover 的希望破滅

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

JWST 觀測顯示恆星污染幹擾了 TRAPPIST-1b 系外行星的測量

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論