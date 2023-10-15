城市生活

金星上可能存在生命嗎？ 探索可能性

十月六日
金星上可能存在生命嗎？ 探索可能性

A recent article in Astrobiology discusses the possibility of life existing on Venus, a planet often considered inhospitable due to its extreme temperatures and sulfuric acid clouds. While Venus’s harsh conditions make it unlikely to find Earth-like life, researchers argue that it doesn’t rule out the possibility of all life forms.

Venus, often referred to as Earth’s sister planet, shares similar mass and density. However, its surface is scorching hot, and its atmosphere has a significantly lower water activity compared to Earth. The clouds on Venus are believed to be composed of concentrated sulfuric acid, further adding to the inhospitable nature of the planet.

Despite these challenges, researchers highlight that the physical principles of life on Earth do not categorically rule out the existence of life on Venus. There is abundant energy available on the planet, and the energy requirements for retaining water and building biomass are not excessive. Defenses against sulfuric acid, although hypothetical, are conceivable and may have terrestrial precedents. Additionally, the idea that life on Venus could use concentrated sulfuric acid as a solvent instead of water remains a speculative possibility.

Furthermore, metals are likely to be available in limited supply on Venus, and the radiation environment is comparatively benign. These factors contribute to the potential viability of life in such an un-Earthlike environment.

The authors suggest that future astrobiology-focused space missions should consider designing observations and missions capable of detecting life on Venus. While the prospects for finding life are speculative, the scientific reward of discovering life in such an inhospitable environment justifies exploration efforts.

In conclusion, while Venus presents significant challenges for sustaining Earth-like life, it remains possible that other forms of life could exist on the planet. The study encourages further investigation into the potential existence of life on Venus and the development of missions that can detect it if present.

Source: Bains, W., Petkowski, J. J., Seager, S. (2023). Could Microbial Life Exist Deep in the Clouds of Venus? Astrobiology. DOI: 10.48550/arXiv.2306.07358

