城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

澳洲研究人員使用高嶺石粘土來改善礦物發現

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
澳洲研究人員使用高嶺石粘土來改善礦物發現

Researchers in Australia have discovered that kaolinite, a type of clay found abundantly across the country, can be used to enhance mineral discovery. Kaolinite is the most common clay found in Australia and is formed through the weathering of rocks over time. According to Dr. Adrian Noble, a researcher involved in the study, the unique properties of kaolinite make it effective for mineral exploration.

The team of researchers focused on ultrafine particles of kaolinite, which are less than two microns in size. Despite their small size, these particles have a large surface area that allows them to adsorb metals from the surrounding environment. Through this process, the clay particles can trap and retain metals such as gold, nickel, and platinum.

To improve the detection of metals in areas with transported cover, the researchers developed a method called UltraFine+. This technique offers more reliable and sensitive results compared to traditional soil sampling methods. By overlaying the UltraFine+ results over a surveyed region, areas with naturally higher metal accumulation can be identified. This reduces the search area for minerals and minimizes the environmental impact of exploration campaigns.

The use of kaolinite clay in mineral discovery could lead to more precise and environmentally friendly exploration practices. By analyzing ultrafine particles of kaolinite in a laboratory setting, researchers can identify metals of interest and target specific areas for further investigation.

This research opens up new possibilities for mineral exploration in Australia and provides valuable insights into the properties and applications of kaolinite clay.

來源：
– Dr. Adrian Noble, media statement
– Study on the use of kaolinite clay in mineral discovery, [source]

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

天空為什麼會變色？ 了解背後的科學

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

新的基本味覺：舌頭對氯化銨的反應

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

水母沒有大腦也能學習嗎？ 新研究表明他們可以

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

天空為什麼會變色？ 了解背後的科學

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

新的基本味覺：舌頭對氯化銨的反應

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

水母沒有大腦也能學習嗎？ 新研究表明他們可以

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

研究：15,000年前歐洲人實行同類相食的喪葬儀式

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論