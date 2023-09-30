城市生活

生成式 AI 探索 P vs NP 問題：來自 GPT-4 的見解

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
生成式 AI 探索 P vs NP 問題：來自 GPT-4 的見解

A team of researchers has utilized OpenAI’s GPT-4 large language model to delve into the long-standing P vs NP problem in computer science. The P vs NP problem, which has been studied for nearly five decades, aims to explore the possibility of solving computationally difficult problems efficiently. This problem has significant implications for fields such as cryptography and quantum computing. The researchers, led by Qingxiu Dong, employed the Socratic Method to program GPT-4 and provided it with arguments from a previous paper, prompting meaningful responses.

Notably, GPT-4 argues that P does not equal NP, offering a fresh perspective on this age-old problem. The researchers emphasize that this study demonstrates that large language models like GPT-4 can do more than just generate text; they can also provide insights that may lead to scientific breakthroughs.

To grasp the importance of this research, it is crucial to understand the P vs NP problem. It revolves around the complexity of problem-solving and verification. Problems classified as “P” can be feasibly solved and easily verified. Conversely, problems falling into the realm of “NP” are easily verified but lack efficient methods for solution. The P vs NP problem questions whether NP problems can be solved as efficiently as P problems, challenging our current understanding of computational limits.

Using the Socratic Method with GPT-4, Dong and his team delve into the mathematics of the P vs NP problem. They guide GPT-4 to prove that P does not equal NP by assuming the opposite and finding contradictions. This approach, referred to as proof by contradiction, allows them to reconstruct a formal mathematical paper, leading GPT-4 through the reasoning process. However, further validation is necessary to confirm the conclusiveness of their findings.

This research demonstrates a novel application of generative AI, highlighting how large language models like GPT-4 can contribute to scientific exploration. By harnessing AI’s ability to reason and process vast amounts of information, researchers can delve into complex problems and gain new insights. As the field of generative AI continues to evolve, it holds promise for tackling other unresolved computer science problems.

Sources: Tiernan Ray and ClipDropStability.ai

