城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

科學家開發出利用切割酶和RNA修復酶修飾RNA病毒基因組的技術

By加布里埃爾博塔

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
科學家開發出利用切割酶和RNA修復酶修飾RNA病毒基因組的技術

A team of microbiologists from Montana State University has created a method to modify the genome of an RNA virus using a cutting enzyme and an RNA repair enzyme. The researchers published their findings in Science Advances.

The researchers utilized a type III CRISPR system from Streptococcus thermophilus, a bacterium found in dairy products. This system is used to identify the specific location in a target RNA where cutting is desired. Once the cut is made, DNA splints are used to bring the strands back together, and they are then reconnected using a viral ligase enzyme.

To test their technique, the team deleted sections of the RNA in a Sindbis virus. The virus contained a green fluorescent segment in its RNA, and by cutting it out, the virus was able to survive but was no longer fluorescent.

The research team believes that their technique, as well as similar approaches, could be used in RNA research efforts, particularly in studying the gain or loss of function in viruses, such as their virulence. This technique could also be used to remove functions in a virus that allow it to evade drugs meant to treat it. Additionally, editing RNA opens up new possibilities for developing therapies to target and treat RNA-based disorders.

The ability to edit RNA directly provides a more direct and efficient approach compared to current methods involving multiple transcription steps. This discovery has potential implications for the field of virology and RNA-based research.

Source: Science Advances (DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adj8277)

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

了解細胞區室：藥物濃度如何影響有效性

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

開創性研究揭示了達爾文雀適應的遺傳基礎

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

ALICE 實驗精確測量超氚核的壽命

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

了解細胞區室：藥物濃度如何影響有效性

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

開創性研究揭示了達爾文雀適應的遺傳基礎

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

ALICE 實驗精確測量超氚核的壽命

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

實驗室開發的新人類胚胎模型

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論