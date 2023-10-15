城市生活

在太空待一年後適應重力

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
After spending 371 days in space, astronaut Frank Rubio is now facing the challenges of readjusting to Earth’s gravity. Upon his return, Rubio spoke about the discomfort he experienced, particularly in his feet and lower back, as his body adjusts to the increased weight. Rubio had been part of a routine six-month mission, but due to a coolant leak in the Soyuz spacecraft, he and his crew had to return to Earth earlier than planned.

Rubio admitted that the prospect of spending a year cooped up in space was challenging for him as he loves being outside. However, he embraced the mental shift required for the mission and focused on adapting to the conditions of life in space. This mindset allowed him to surpass the previous American record for the longest time spent in space, held by Mark Vande Hei.

During his time at the International Space Station (ISS), Rubio also attempted to grow a tomato. Although he secured it in a bag with Velcro, he unfortunately lost track of it and suspects it may have dried out or been mistaken for garbage. Rubio humorously speculated that some people may believe he ate the mysterious tomato.

Returning to Earth after an extended period in space comes with its own set of challenges. Rubio explained that initially, his body would sway to the right or left as he tried to walk straight, highlighting the disconnect between his mind and body. This adjustment period is common for astronauts readapting to gravity after spending an extended duration in space.

Rubio’s experiences provide valuable insights into the physical and psychological adjustments required for astronauts returning from long-duration space missions. As humanity continues to explore and push the boundaries of space exploration, understanding these challenges will be crucial for the well-being of future crews.

來源：
– Al Arabiya (source article)

