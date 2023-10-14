城市生活

美國太空總署太空人弗蘭克·魯比奧在完成一年的太空任務後調整返回地球的生活

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
NASA astronaut Frank Rubio recently returned to Earth after spending over a year in space. At a news conference held at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, Rubio discussed the challenges of readjusting to Earth’s gravity. He mentioned experiencing discomfort in his feet and lower back during the first few days, as his body reacclimated to supporting its own weight.

Rubio’s mission was initially planned to last for six months, but due to a coolant leak in the Soyuz spacecraft, he and his crewmates had to return to Earth after 371 days. The coolant leak occurred in December, likely caused by a micrometeoroid. As a precaution, the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, decided to send an empty Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station to serve as a backup vehicle. This allowed Rubio and his fellow astronauts to return to Earth in the original spacecraft, but they had to take over the mission originally assigned to the crew intended for the second ship.

Rubio admitted that the prospect of spending a year confined to the space station was challenging for him, as he enjoys being outdoors. However, he managed to adjust mentally to his surroundings and accepted that the space station was his home for the next 12 months. Despite the unexpected circumstances, the extension of Rubio’s mission allowed him to break the record for the longest time spent in space by an American astronaut. He surpassed Mark Vande Hei’s 2022 record of 355 consecutive days.

Returning to Earth presented its own set of challenges. Rubio described the sensation of drifting to the right or left as he attempted to walk straight, which took some getting used to. He explained that while his mind was clear, his body didn’t respond as expected.

During his time on the International Space Station, Rubio embarked on an experiment to grow a tomato. Although he attempted to secure it with Velcro, he misplaced it and was unable to find it again. Rubio humorously speculated that it may have dried out and been mistaken for garbage, or that he unknowingly ate it.

Overall, Rubio’s mission highlights the physical and mental adjustments astronauts must make when returning from an extended stay in space. Their experiences contribute to scientific research and advancements in space exploration.

