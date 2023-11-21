揭開銀河系外黑洞的秘密

Scientists from the U.R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) of ISRO and the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) have achieved a significant breakthrough in the study of black holes. Using a technique called X-ray polarimetry, they have successfully detected radiation emitted from an extra-galactic black hole source for the first time. This groundbreaking discovery opens up new horizons for understanding the underlying physical processes surrounding black holes.

The black hole in question is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), a small companion galaxy to the Milky Way. Known as LMC X-3, it is a binary system consisting of a black hole and a normal star that is hotter, bigger, and more massive than our Sun. The system was initially discovered by an orbiting X-ray telescope in 1971 and has since been the subject of extensive research by various teams of astronomers.

The recent breakthrough was made possible by the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE), the first mission of NASA specifically designed to study the polarization of X-rays from celestial objects. Launched in 2021, IXPE provides a unique observational technique that allows scientists to delve deeper into the emission processes and geometry of accreting objects around black holes.

The scientists from IITG and URSC focused their study on LMC X-3, considering it an ideal cosmic laboratory. By investigating the X-ray polarization signatures of this black hole using IXPE, they were able to detect significant polarized emissions. These emissions are likely the result of a combination of direct and/or reflected emissions from a partially ionized disc atmosphere.

Additionally, the researchers measured the spin of the black hole by analyzing observations from the Neutron Star Interior Composition Explorer (NICER) Mission and the Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR) Mission. Their findings indicate that the black hole in LMC X-3 exhibits weak rotation.

This groundbreaking study has been published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters, further contributing to our understanding of black hole phenomena. As scientists continue to explore and study the mysterious nature of black holes, breakthroughs like these pave the way for future advancements in astrophysics.