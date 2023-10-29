真核細胞的複雜起源：揭示細胞演化

Thousands of years ago, a significant event forever changed the course of life on our planet. The fusion of two microscopic cells marked a pivotal moment in evolutionary history. As researchers delve into the origin story of complex cellular structures, they are unearthing new insights into the intricate architecture of eukaryotic cells.

At the heart of this ancient merger lies the creation of mitochondria, known as the “powerhouse of the cell.” These energy-producing organelles revolutionized the energetic capacity of host cells and paved the way for the development of complex, multicellular life forms. But mitochondria are just one piece of the puzzle. Eukaryotic cells also harbor other vital structures such as the nucleus, endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi apparatus, lysosomes, peroxisomes, and vacuoles.

The origin of these structures has long perplexed researchers, offering limited clues to navigate the depths of evolutionary history. The prevailing “mitochondria late” hypothesis suggests that the host cell was already complex and capable of engulfing others via phagocytosis. However, this theory fails to explain how and why the host cell became complex in the first place.

Into this scientific landscape steps the “mitochondria early” hypothesis proposed by scientists Bill Martin, Sven Gould, and Sriram Garg. This model suggests that the endomembrane system, responsible for the internal membrane structures found in complex cells, could have evolved shortly after the alphaproteobacterium—an ancestor of mitochondria—took up residence within a relatively simple host cell called archaea. According to this hypothesis, the membrane structures emerged from vesicles released by the mitochondrial ancestor.

These vesicles, resembling those shed by free-living bacteria today, likely served the initial function of sequestering toxic reactive oxygen species produced by the endosymbiont. They may have also aided in resolving another problem caused by the merging of DNA, creating membrane barriers to protect the host cell’s essential genes.

Moreover, the membrane surrounding the nucleus played a crucial role in mRNA splicing and preventing the production of nonsensical proteins in the cell. The nucleus membrane acted as a spatial barrier, allowing for the completion of mRNA processing before translation, safeguarding the integrity of the cell’s protein-making machinery.

While many mysteries surrounding cellular evolution remain, the “mitochondria early” hypothesis provides a fresh perspective on the origins of the intricate cellular architecture underlying complex life forms. With new tools and techniques at their disposal, researchers continue to delve into the cellular past, uncovering the secrets of our evolutionary history.

常見問題

Q: What is the significance of mitochondria in eukaryotic cells?

A: Mitochondria are organelles that produce energy in eukaryotic cells. Their evolution and integration into early host cells played a crucial role in enabling the development of complex, multicellular life forms.

Q: What are some other important structures found in eukaryotic cells?

A: Besides mitochondria, eukaryotic cells possess various structures, including the nucleus, endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi apparatus, lysosomes, peroxisomes, and vacuoles. These structures are involved in processes such as DNA storage, protein synthesis, and cellular waste management.

Q: What is the “mitochondria early” hypothesis?

A: The “mitochondria early” hypothesis suggests that the endomembrane system found in complex cells today, including the nucleus membrane, evolved shortly after the alphaproteobacterium merged with a simpler host cell. This hypothesis challenges the previous notion that the host cell was already complex and instead proposes that the complexity arose after the merger.

Q: How does the membrane surrounding the nucleus contribute to cellular processes?

A: The membrane surrounding the nucleus plays a crucial role in ensuring proper mRNA splicing and preventing the production of nonsensical proteins. By providing a spatial barrier, the nucleus membrane allows for the completion of mRNA processing before translation, safeguarding the integrity of the cell’s protein-making machinery.