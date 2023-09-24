城市生活

科學探索的新時代：X 射線雷射的力量

By羅伯特·安德魯

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
In a remarkable development for scientific research, advanced X-ray lasers are shedding light on the fundamental processes of nature. These powerful tools aim to uncover the complex atomic interactions that drive chemical reactions, govern electron behavior in materials, and unlock the mysteries of the natural world. By understanding these mechanisms, scientists hope to gain valuable insights that could enable them to replicate nature’s remarkable feats and develop more efficient technologies.

The Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS-II) X-ray free-electron laser (XFEL) at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory has recently achieved a major milestone. This state-of-the-art laser can produce nearly one million X-ray flashes per second, a monumental increase in power compared to previous models. The SLAC laboratory, in collaboration with Stanford University and supported by the Department of Energy, has been at the forefront of this groundbreaking advancement.

To generate X-rays, the LCLS-II accelerates electrons to speeds close to that of light. These high-energy electrons are then manipulated to emit X-ray pulses. By precisely focusing these pulses onto tiny targets, researchers can obtain detailed snapshots of molecules in action. These sequences of images provide a cinematic window into the intricate dance of molecules as they interact with one another.

Not only does the LCLS-II possess extraordinary power, but it also operates at exceptionally low temperatures. The instrument utilizes superconductors cooled to a bone-chilling 2 degrees Kelvin, colder than the vastness of outer space. This extreme coldness enables precise and controlled acceleration of the electrons along a 2-kilometer-long tunnel.

The ambitions of the LCLS-II extend beyond its current capabilities. Scientists plan to further enhance the instrument, enabling it to generate “hard” X-rays with wavelengths similar to the distance between bonded atoms. These hard X-rays hold the potential to reveal intricate details about atomic bonds and the angles between them.

The intersection of cutting-edge technology and scientific curiosity embodied by the LCLS-II opens new frontiers in our quest to comprehend the intricate atomic workings of the natural world. With each X-ray flash, we move closer to unraveling nature’s most profound mysteries.

來源：
- 斯坦福大學
– SLAC國家加速器實驗室
– 能源部

