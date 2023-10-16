城市生活

科學

揭示新治療策略的細胞機制

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
揭示新治療策略的細胞機制

Recent studies in the Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis highlight the use of single-cell and spatially resolved omics in understanding cell-cell interactions and developing new therapeutic approaches. By examining tissue composition, structure, and function, scientists gain insights into intricate disease mechanisms.

The first article focuses on microglia-astrocyte communication in the context of intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH). The researchers used spatial transcriptomics to study the effects of microglial depletion on astrocytic scar formation during early and chronic stages of ICH. They discovered that microglia-derived insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF1) plays a role in protective scar formation in the early stages, while chronic ICH leads to less protective and more neurotoxic effects.

In another study, scientists investigated the testicular toxicity of triptolide, a component of traditional Chinese medicine. They used single-cell suspensions from treated mice to create a transcriptome map, revealing upregulation of inflammatory response and downregulation of germ cell and spermatid development. These findings provide valuable information for identifying therapeutic targets for triptolide-induced male reproductive toxicity.

The third study examined epicardial cells in mouse heart tissue. Gene markers specific to postnatal epicardial tissue were identified, which are associated with increased extracellular matrix signaling. Understanding these markers and their expression patterns can contribute to the development of more effective cardiac regenerative therapy strategies.

These studies shed light on cellular mechanisms at the single-cell and spatial levels, paving the way for improved treatment strategies in the future.

來源：
– Jingwei Zheng et al, Temporal dynamics of microglia-astrocyte interaction in neuroprotective glial scar formation after intracerebral hemorrhage, Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.jpha.2023.02.007
– Wei Zhang et al, A single-cell landscape of triptolide-associated testicular toxicity in mice, Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.jpha.2023.04.006
– Jianlin Du et al, Single-cell and spatial heterogeneity landscapes of mature epicardial cells, Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.jpha.2023.07.011
– Source: Cactus Communications

By 加布里埃爾博塔

