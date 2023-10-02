城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

超音波技術顯示出分解「永久化學品」的前景

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
超音波技術顯示出分解「永久化學品」的前景

Researchers at The Ohio State University have made a significant breakthrough in finding a method to break down the strong bonds of “forever chemicals,” or PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl substances). These toxic chemicals are commonly found in everyday items such as cookware, cosmetics, and food wrappers and pose potential health risks to humans.

Led by Professor Linda Weavers, the research team utilized ultrasound technology to emit sound waves at an ultrasonic frequency. These sound waves created tiny bubbles known as “combustion chambers,” which reached temperatures of 10,000 Kelvin. This process, called ultrasonic degradation, effectively broke down the strong fluorine bonds of PFAS molecules into smaller compounds.

Previous methods of treatment had difficulties breaking down the smaller compounds of PFAS. However, this breakthrough technique using ultrasound technology proved to be more efficient in degrading the smaller compounds, as observed over a three-hour period.

The researchers focused their efforts on groundwater contaminated with firefighting foam, where PFAS contamination is prevalent. The results showed that the smaller compounds degraded significantly faster than the larger ones, indicating the potential of ultrasound technology as a more effective and environmentally friendly approach to eliminating PFAS contamination.

While this discovery shows promise, Professor Weavers cautions that the complete eradication of “forever chemicals” from the environment is still a complex task. PFAS substances are pervasive, making their elimination challenging. However, she believes that this ultrasound technology could lead to the development of small, high-energy water filtration devices that can be used in everyday homes.

The research, published in The Journal of Physical Chemistry A, provides new insights into combating the persistence of PFAS in the environment. Further research is needed to find an economically viable way to implement this technology on a larger scale, with the aim of reducing the presence of “forever chemicals” and safeguarding human health and the environment.

來源：
– Researchers at The Ohio State University
– The Journal of Physical Chemistry A

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

了解免疫老化：來自國際太空站的見解

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

三十年前：一項機密任務從亞特蘭提斯號的首次飛行開始

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

澳洲研究人員在開發腦震盪血液檢測方面取得進展

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

了解免疫老化：來自國際太空站的見解

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

三十年前：一項機密任務從亞特蘭提斯號的首次飛行開始

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

澳洲研究人員在開發腦震盪血液檢測方面取得進展

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署的心靈任務：探索一顆富含金屬核心的有趣小行星

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論