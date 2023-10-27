城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

新型火神半人馬座火箭即將發射，執行令人興奮的任務

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
新型火神半人馬座火箭即將發射，執行令人興奮的任務

The upcoming holiday season holds an extra special treat for space enthusiasts as United Launch Alliance (ULA) prepares for the highly anticipated debut flight of its new Vulcan Centaur rocket. Scheduled for Christmas Eve, this mission, known as Certification-1 (Cert-1), will mark a significant milestone in ULA’s launch capabilities and exploration efforts.

The Vulcan Centaur rocket is set to replace ULA’s Atlas V and Delta IV vehicles, boasting advancements that will push the boundaries of space exploration. Powered by two BE-4 engines built by Blue Origin, the core stage of the Vulcan Centaur utilizes liquid oxygen and liquid methane fuel, similar to SpaceX’s Raptor engine. This environmentally friendly propulsion system represents a step forward in sustainable rocket technology.

Furthermore, the upper stage of the Vulcan Centaur features two RL10 engines from Aerojet Rocketdyne, which burn hydrogen to generate powerful thrust. Additionally, the rocket can be augmented with solid rocket boosters (SRBs) to enhance its lifting capability based on mission requirements.

The most powerful configuration of the Vulcan Centaur, equipped with six SRBs, boasts an impressive payload capacity of 60,000 pounds (27,200 kilograms) to low Earth orbit (LEO). This surpasses ULA’s retiring Delta IV Heavy and even the largest Atlas V variant in terms of payload capacity.

Cert-1 will not only serve as a test flight but also embark on an exciting lunar mission. Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic’s lunar lander, Peregrine, will embark on its maiden voyage to the moon aboard the Vulcan Centaur. This demonstration highlights ULA’s commitment to supporting cutting-edge exploration endeavors.

As ULA prepares for Cert-1 after overcoming delays caused by an upper stage explosion during testing earlier this year, space enthusiasts eagerly await the launch of this highly advanced rocket. With its impressive capabilities and potential future applications, the Vulcan Centaur marks a significant milestone in ULA’s ongoing efforts to propel space exploration to new heights.

常見問題

1.什麼是火神半人馬火箭？

The Vulcan Centaur rocket is United Launch Alliance’s next-generation launch vehicle, designed to replace their Atlas V and Delta IV rockets.

2. What is the payload capacity of the Vulcan Centaur?

The Vulcan Centaur is capable of delivering 60,000 pounds (27,200 kilograms) of payload to low Earth orbit (LEO) in its most powerful configuration.

3. What engines power the Vulcan Centaur?

The Vulcan Centaur is propelled by two BE-4 engines built by Blue Origin for the core stage and two RL10 engines from Aerojet Rocketdyne for the upper stage.

4. Will the Vulcan Centaur be utilized for lunar missions?

Yes, the upcoming Certification-1 mission of the Vulcan Centaur will send Astrobotic’s lunar lander, Peregrine, on its first-ever mission to the moon.

5. What was the cause of the delays for Cert-1?

Cert-1 faced delays due to an upper stage explosion during testing earlier this year, prompting ULA to reinforce the vehicle’s tanks and ensure its safety and reliability.

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

Micaela Robson 用細菌磚徹底改變了太空旅行

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

對相互作用星系群的新見解 Arp-Madore 2339-661

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

新發現：見證沙烏地阿拉伯壯觀的月食

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

Micaela Robson 用細菌磚徹底改變了太空旅行

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

對相互作用星系群的新見解 Arp-Madore 2339-661

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

新發現：見證沙烏地阿拉伯壯觀的月食

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

印度天文物理學家幫助解開宇宙重元素之謎

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論