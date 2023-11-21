英國新衛星監測地球氣候和自然災害

The United Kingdom is set to contribute to the development of a new spacecraft dedicated to monitoring climate change and natural disasters. Joining forces with Portugal and Spain in the Atlantic Constellation project, the UK Space Agency will fund the construction of a pathfinder satellite, aimed at collecting valuable and up-to-date data on Earth’s environmental conditions. The initiative, which received £3 million in funding from the UK government, will not only aid in the detection and monitoring of natural disasters but also support efforts to mitigate potential risks.

The new satellite, a collaboration with Open Cosmos, a company based in the Harwell Space Campus in Oxfordshire, will significantly contribute to global initiatives targeting climate change and disaster relief. It will also provide vital data for key industries such as agriculture and energy, further enhancing their sustainability practices. Andrew Griffith, a minister in the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology, emphasized the intricate role that Earth observation plays in addressing pressing global challenges. He remarked that satellite data allows for swift decision-making, while also bolstering various sectors of the UK economy.

By partnering with Open Cosmos and supporting Atlantic Constellation’s ambitions, the UK aims to leverage space technology to achieve shared goals. This cooperation not only creates new opportunities for future skills development but also generates job prospects, ultimately promoting economic growth within the country. The announcement of the UK’s involvement in the project coincides with the commencement of the UK Space Conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland, further underscoring the nation’s commitment to advancing scientific research and space exploration.

常見問題解答

What is the Atlantic Constellation project?

The Atlantic Constellation project is an initiative led by Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom to develop a group of satellites aimed at monitoring Earth’s environmental conditions, with a particular focus on climate change and natural disasters.

How will the new satellite contribute to climate change efforts?

The new satellite, funded by the UK government and developed in collaboration with Open Cosmos, will provide regularly updated data on Earth’s climate. This information will be instrumental in understanding climate patterns and trends, which, in turn, will facilitate informed decision-making and the implementation of effective climate change mitigation strategies.

What industries will benefit from the satellite’s data?

The satellite’s data will be valuable to a range of industries, including agriculture and energy. It will enhance agricultural practices by providing insights into weather patterns and land management, ultimately contributing to increased productivity and sustainability. Furthermore, the energy sector can utilize the data to optimize operations and better respond to climate-related challenges.