城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

VV23任務中織女星火箭成功發射兩顆主衛星

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
VV23任務中織女星火箭成功發射兩顆主衛星

The VV23 mission from Vega, the light launcher offered by Arianespace, successfully launched at 1:36 UTC on October 9 from the Guyana Space Center. This mission, the fifth shared SSMS (Small Satellites Mission Service) by Arianespace since September 2020, carried two main payloads: Theos 2, an Earth observation satellite built by Airbus Defence and Space for Thailand’s Geoinformatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), and the Triton meteorological satellite from the Taiwanese Space Agency (TASA).

Along with these two primary satellites, there were ten cubesats on board the Vega rocket, including the French demonstrator N3SS (Nanosat 3U pour la Surveillance du Spectre), developed by Cnes and Toulouse startup U-Space. The European Commission also supported several missions in this launch, including Anser Leader, Anser Follower 1 and 2 (Spanish cubesats), CSC/Syndeo 1 and 2 (Dutch cubesats), and EstCube 2 (Estonian student cubesat).

The flight of the three first stages of the Vega rocket lasted just over 6 minutes, followed by two ignitions of the Avum upper stage to inject the two main satellites into an altitude of 601 km. The ten cubesats separated from the SSMS dispenser after two more ignitions of the stage, approximately 43 minutes and 58 seconds after liftoff. Finally, a fifth Avum ignition de-orbited the stage.

With the success of the VV23 mission, Vega has returned to flight after the failure of its first commercial mission in December 2022. This mission also marked Arianespace’s third and final launch of 2023. It was the penultimate flight of the original version of Vega, which was commissioned in February 2012. The final flight of the first version of Vega is expected in April 2024, followed by the introduction of Vega C in the fourth quarter.

來源：
– 阿麗亞娜空間公司
– 空中客車防務與航天公司
– Geoinformatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA)
– Taiwanese Space Agency (TASA)
– Cnes
– U-Space
– 歐洲航天局

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

小學助教因缺乏週末治療而中風去世

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

超過 100 種哺乳動物被發現會發光，其中包括貓

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

漩渦星系：銀河相遇

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

小學助教因缺乏週末治療而中風去世

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

超過 100 種哺乳動物被發現會發光，其中包括貓

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

漩渦星系：銀河相遇

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

我們腳下的聲音：透過聲學模式揭示岩石穩定性

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論