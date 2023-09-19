城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

土耳其天文學家利用蓋亞數據研究 NGC 2509 疏散星團

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

19 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
土耳其天文學家利用蓋亞數據研究 NGC 2509 疏散星團

Using data from ESA’s Gaia satellite, astronomers from Istanbul University have conducted a study on the NGC 2509 open cluster, providing insights into its structural and astrophysical parameters. Open clusters are groups of stars that are loosely gravitationally bound to each other and are formed from the same giant molecular cloud. NGC 2509, located in the constellation of Puppis, is an intermediate-age open cluster that has been poorly studied, with many of its properties still uncertain. To investigate NGC 2509, the astronomers analyzed astrometric and photometric data from Gaia Data Release 3. They separated cluster members from field stars and determined more precise fundamental parameters of NGC 2509.
The study found that NGC 2509 has a mean proper motion of -2.72 and 0.8 mas/year in right ascension and declination, respectively. Its estimated distance is approximately 8,200 light years, and its age is most likely 1.5 billion years. The limiting radius of the cluster is about 16.7 light years, and the reddening is 0.1 mag. The metallicity of NGC 2509 is measured to be at a level of 0.0152 dex, and its central stellar density is approximately 32.33 stars/arcmin².
Expanding the list of known galactic open clusters and studying them in detail is crucial for enhancing our understanding of the formation and evolution of our galaxy. This study contributes to the knowledge of NGC 2509 and provides valuable information about its properties. Further research and study of open clusters will continue to uncover more about the intricate nature of our universe.

來源：
– T. Yontan et al, Astrophysical Parameters of the Open Cluster NGC 2509, arXiv (2023).
– Turkish astronomers investigate open cluster NGC 2509 (2023, September 19) retrieved 19 September 2023 from [source]

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

宇宙排列解決了太陽之謎：為什麼太陽的大氣層如此熱？

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

NASA 警告 2182 年可能發生小行星撞擊

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

古代魚類化石的新證據揭示了頭骨的演化

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

宇宙排列解決了太陽之謎：為什麼太陽的大氣層如此熱？

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

NASA 警告 2182 年可能發生小行星撞擊

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

古代魚類化石的新證據揭示了頭骨的演化

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

由於技術和預算問題，美國宇航局推遲火星樣本返回計劃

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論