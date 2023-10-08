城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

使用機器學習檢測甲烷羽流並應對氣候變化

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
Scientists at the Dutch space research institute SRON have developed a method to detect methane plumes using machine learning. Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, contributes significantly to global warming. The TROPOMI instrument, which provides a daily global map of methane concentrations, plays a crucial role in this research.

Methane is a greenhouse gas with a strong ability to retain thermal radiation, making it a significant contributor to global warming. Although it disappears from the atmosphere faster than carbon dioxide, a ton of methane emits thirty times more heat over a century compared to a ton of CO2.

Detecting significant emitters of methane, known as super emitters, is a priority in addressing climate change. These super emitters include oil and gas plants, coal mines, and garbage dumps that release substantial amounts of methane. By repairing these sources, significant climate gains can be achieved.

The TROPOMI instrument, the only space instrument that delivers daily global maps of methane concentrations, is essential in identifying these super emitters. Scientists at SRON have developed a machine learning model that automatically detects methane plumes in the TROPOMI maps. The model calculates the emissions’ extent based on measured concentrations and current wind speeds.

Initially, scientists manually identified the largest emitters, but with millions of TROPOMI pixels to search, this proved challenging. The machine learning model now generates a daily list of detections, which is then manually checked weekly for accuracy. The remaining methane plumes, which are typically a few pixels in size, are published online. Higher-resolution satellites are consulted to pinpoint the exact emitters for further investigation and potential solutions.

The detection of methane plumes presents a golden opportunity in the fight against climate change. The global picture provided by TROPOMI allows researchers to identify and address super emitters more effectively. The team identified 2974 plumes in 2021, with 45% originating from the oil and gas industry, 35% from urban areas, and 20% from coal mines. These man-made emissions have a more significant climate impact than the entire country of the Netherlands. Many of these leaks can be easily fixed, making them prime targets for climate action.

Overall, machine learning and the TROPOMI instrument play a crucial role in detecting methane plumes and combating climate change. By identifying and addressing super emitters, significant reductions in methane emissions can be achieved, leading to a less amplified greenhouse effect and a healthier planet.

來源：
- SRON – Overview of all methane plumes from super emitters detected by TROPOMI in 2021. （圖片）
– Source article: “Using TROPOMI and machine learning to detect methane super emitters” by SRON (https://www.sron.nl/news/5831-using-tropomi-and-machine-learning-to-detect-methane-super-emitters)
– United Nations International Methane Emissions Observatory (no URL provided)

